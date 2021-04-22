Tributary Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FICO. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $527.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.87 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $295.20 and a 52 week high of $536.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $487.13 and a 200 day moving average of $476.21.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total value of $7,283,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,862,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,178 shares of company stock valued at $20,759,124 in the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.00.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

