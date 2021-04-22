Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE opened at $77.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.29 and its 200-day moving average is $77.85. The company has a market cap of $152.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.65 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

