Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $635.29.

TDG stock opened at $596.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.54, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $299.62 and a fifty-two week high of $633.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $603.19 and a 200-day moving average of $575.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $5,654,187.00. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $9,023,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,918,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $41,143,618. 8.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

