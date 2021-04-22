Tributary Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $122.60 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.38. The firm has a market cap of $217.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

