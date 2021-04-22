Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) versus Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Head to Head Review

Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) and Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trillion Energy International and Tellurian’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tellurian $28.77 million 25.60 -$151.77 million ($0.69) -2.76

Trillion Energy International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tellurian.

Risk and Volatility

Trillion Energy International has a beta of 3.22, indicating that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tellurian has a beta of 2.62, indicating that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Trillion Energy International and Tellurian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillion Energy International 0 0 0 0 N/A Tellurian 2 0 2 0 2.00

Tellurian has a consensus price target of $4.08, suggesting a potential upside of 114.35%. Given Tellurian’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tellurian is more favorable than Trillion Energy International.

Profitability

This table compares Trillion Energy International and Tellurian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A Tellurian -623.45% -123.99% -43.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Tellurian shares are held by institutional investors. 42.3% of Tellurian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tellurian beats Trillion Energy International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trillion Energy International Company Profile

Trillion Energy International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns oil and gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria. The company was formerly known as Park Place Energy Inc. and changed its name to Trillion Energy International Inc. in April 2019. Trillion Energy International Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc. engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. It owns interests in 9,373 net acres of natural gas production assets, and 72 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

