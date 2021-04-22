Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) shares were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.32 and last traded at $9.32. Approximately 5,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,296,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trillium Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $979.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $39,449.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,449.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $58,856.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $30,004.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,112 shares of company stock worth $142,366.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frazier Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 3,053,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,879,000 after buying an additional 264,664 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 33,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 573,833 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

