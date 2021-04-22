Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Shares Down 3.2%

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF)’s stock price fell 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. 114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on Trilogy International Partners from $1.90 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Trilogy International Partners alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10.

Trilogy International Partners Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLLYF)

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Australia, and Bolivia. The company's services comprise postpaid and prepaid plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services for subscribers and international visitors roaming on its networks.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy International Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy International Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.