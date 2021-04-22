TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock Price Down 6.4%

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)’s share price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.45 and last traded at $49.62. Approximately 23,655 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,897,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.65.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -33.37 and a beta of 1.48.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.12 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,259,027 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $237,695,000 after purchasing an additional 224,268 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,587 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $45,576,000 after purchasing an additional 820,640 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,195 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $41,420,000 after purchasing an additional 463,599 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,220,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,708 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $21,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

