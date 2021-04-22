TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%.

NASDAQ:TSC traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.74. 2,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,394. The company has a market capitalization of $754.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 2.10. TriState Capital has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.10.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TriState Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

