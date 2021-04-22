Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Issues Earnings Results

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%.

TBK traded down $2.57 on Thursday, hitting $89.07. 214,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,686. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $97.49. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.57.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $245,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $252,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,627 over the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

