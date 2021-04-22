trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Trading Down 8.4%

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) traded down 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.28. 119,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,433,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of trivago from $2.20 to $2.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.30 to $2.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.82.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.64 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. Research analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in trivago by 232.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 839,654 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in trivago by 248,659.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 746,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 745,979 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in trivago by 815.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in trivago by 73.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in trivago during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

