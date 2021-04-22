Truist Boosts NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target to $142.00

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its target price lifted by Truist from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NVCR. Northland Securities raised their price objective on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush lowered NovoCure from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.89.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $200.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.73. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $218.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,055.79 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 95,000 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total value of $18,957,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 648,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,506,553.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,191,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,529 shares of company stock worth $41,906,260. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

