Truist Financial Corp Buys Shares of 26,522 Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 313.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,972,000 after purchasing an additional 706,577 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,147,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,435,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 433,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,822,000 after buying an additional 71,493 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,358,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANF. Citigroup increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

ANF opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $41.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

