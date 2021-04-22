Truist Financial Corp Has $567,000 Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 75.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,448 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TEGNA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,620,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,461,000 after buying an additional 662,840 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TEGNA by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,991,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,430,000 after buying an additional 1,223,417 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in TEGNA by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,555,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,394,000 after buying an additional 547,253 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in TEGNA by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,100,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,204,000 after purchasing an additional 910,110 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TEGNA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,304,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after purchasing an additional 36,361 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research upped their price target on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TEGNA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of TGNA opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

