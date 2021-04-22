Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,244 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in PROS were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PROS by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,504,000 after acquiring an additional 124,642 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PROS by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,594,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PROS by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,497,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,004,000 after buying an additional 113,376 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PROS by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 967,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,109,000 after buying an additional 23,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of PROS by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 593,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,113,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $44.68 on Thursday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $51.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day moving average of $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.92.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.34 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

