Truist Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 93,198 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 18.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 28,232 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $28,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Puma Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $412.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $14.14.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 451.50% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Puma Biotechnology Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

