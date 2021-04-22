Truist Securiti Comments on Choice Hotels International, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Choice Hotels International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

CHH has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.64.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $111.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.83 and a 200-day moving average of $103.04. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $114.83.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.89 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%.

In other news, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $321,200.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,559 shares in the company, valued at $937,638.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,740.86. 21.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,955,000 after acquiring an additional 666,874 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,771,000 after purchasing an additional 100,674 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 706,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,446,000 after purchasing an additional 47,945 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 579,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,853,000 after purchasing an additional 163,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 50.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,232,000 after purchasing an additional 131,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.