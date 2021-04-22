Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 150 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at about $691,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 62.6% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 44.1% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $322.76 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.67 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.80 billion, a PE ratio of 413.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.06.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.62.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.05, for a total value of $829,889.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total transaction of $28,021,676.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,313.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,813 shares of company stock valued at $135,363,809 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

