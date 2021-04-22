Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 2,165 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in BP were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in BP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in BP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on BP from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oddo Bhf downgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BP from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.99.

NYSE BP opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average of $21.81.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.15 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. BP’s payout ratio is 42.03%.

BP Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

