TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.28%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $7.34. 192,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,810. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $707.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $7.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

