TTC Reaches 1-Day Volume of $67.00 (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last seven days, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. TTC has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Upbit, IDEX and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TTC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00069417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00019874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00094471 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.00 or 0.00709525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,121.22 or 0.07945949 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00049562 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC (CRYPTO:TTC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, Bibox, Bittrex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.