Turquoise Hill Resources Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 31,950 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,781% compared to the average daily volume of 1,699 call options.

NYSE TRQ opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $17,364,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,673,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,383,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,388,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $902,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

