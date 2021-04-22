TurtleCoin Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $38.29 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 37.1% lower against the dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000108 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 99,514,162,767 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

