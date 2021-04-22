Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Sells $18,522,405.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total transaction of $18,522,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeff Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total transaction of $17,328,960.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.60, for a total transaction of $21,364,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $370.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of -130.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $356.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.97. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.40 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 669.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.44.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

