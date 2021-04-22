Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 669.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $370.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.97. The company has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.40 and a 52 week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total transaction of $18,522,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $379,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,884 shares of company stock valued at $81,405,605. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Twilio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.44.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

