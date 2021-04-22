Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Twitter’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TWTR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Twitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.88.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR opened at $67.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.73. Twitter has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of -48.79, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $127,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,126. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.