Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Lowered to $76.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securities raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

NYSE TWTR opened at $67.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. Twitter has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $500,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,126 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

