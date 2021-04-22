Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Raised to $82.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Argus from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.79% from the company’s current price.

TWTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $67.33 on Thursday. Twitter has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of -48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,126 in the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Twitter by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 15.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.