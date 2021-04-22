Typhoon Network (TYPH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $529,872.00

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000791 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 41.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $529,872.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00064708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.04 or 0.00283528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $514.82 or 0.01006374 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00025584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.62 or 0.00671709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,678.79 or 1.01022177 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,939,056 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto.

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

