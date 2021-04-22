UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 502 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AAON by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,436,000 after acquiring an additional 238,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in AAON by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,106,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AAON by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,930 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in AAON by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AAON by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAON. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on AAON in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $69.29 on Thursday. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $81.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 0.67.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 19,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $1,466,800.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 846,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,236,974.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 23,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,789,171.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,757.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,398. Company insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

