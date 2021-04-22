UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 151,218 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OR. FMR LLC increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter worth $740,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth $470,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,057,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,132,000 after buying an additional 543,411 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.1% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,698,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,386,000 after purchasing an additional 268,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OR. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

NYSE OR opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $13.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 72.90%. The company had revenue of $49.54 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

