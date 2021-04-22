UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.20 Million Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,110,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,679,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,716,000 after acquiring an additional 155,147 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2,488.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,674,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,219 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,554,000 after acquiring an additional 111,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,855,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,160.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REZI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.42 and a beta of 2.62.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

