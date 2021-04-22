UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $1,813,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 738,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,080,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $56,384.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,391.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $226,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,515.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,280 shares of company stock worth $700,420. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $39.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million. Analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

WWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

