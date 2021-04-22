UBS Group Increases Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$64.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target raised by UBS Group from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RCI.B. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.86.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of TSE:RCI.B traded down C$0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$61.52. The company had a trading volume of 422,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,146. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$59.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$58.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.67 billion and a PE ratio of 19.64. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$50.68 and a twelve month high of C$65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.