UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.79 EPS

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.79, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

Shares of UFP Industries stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.91. 9,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $81.90. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UFPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,352,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,399,897.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $514,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,896,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,698 in the last three months. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

