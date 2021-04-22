UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Receives $20.00 Average PT from Analysts

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

UMH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.48. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,717. UMH Properties has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $918.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. As a group, analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 120.63%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.