Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Announces Earnings Results

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.52. 1,972,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,503. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.21. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $19.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.19.

In other news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $84,467.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,149 shares of company stock worth $314,154 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

