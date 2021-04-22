Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Cuts Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INGR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 568.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INGR stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $93.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,792. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.18. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.71 and a 1 year high of $94.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. Ingredion’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

