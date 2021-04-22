Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $401,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded up $9.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $253.91. 104,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,695. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $155.30 and a 52 week high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.33.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

