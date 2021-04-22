Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,865 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources comprises about 1.6% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $58,595,000 after buying an additional 1,210,658 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 816.8% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,235,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,777 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,852,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 270.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,248,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,211,000 after purchasing an additional 912,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,765,075 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,954,000 after purchasing an additional 819,405 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Franklin Resources stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.43. 35,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,504,230. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average is $25.36.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

In other news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $276,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.