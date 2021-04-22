Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lowered its stake in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 223,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned 2.96% of The European Equity Fund worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The European Equity Fund alerts:

NYSE:EEA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.19. 406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,083. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24. The European Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $11.22.

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA).

Receive News & Ratings for The European Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.