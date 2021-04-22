Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.23.

HIG stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.66. 264,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,874. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at $18,874,712.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

