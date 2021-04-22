Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 185 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,287,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $859,229,000 after buying an additional 151,703 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,523,000 after buying an additional 2,011,819 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 935,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,866,000 after acquiring an additional 167,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,967,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JBHT stock traded up $3.06 on Thursday, reaching $169.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,831. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.34. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.30 and a 1 year high of $178.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.19.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

