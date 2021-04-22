Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Holdings Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 219.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,898 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UA. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,025,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,180,000 after buying an additional 1,257,820 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Under Armour by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,635,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,742,000 after buying an additional 373,352 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Under Armour by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,956,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,115,000 after buying an additional 183,307 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,299,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,337,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Under Armour by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,274,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,959,000 after buying an additional 36,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UA opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $20.31.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

