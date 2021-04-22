Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Under Armour have increased and outperformed the industry in the past three months. The recent momentum in the stock can be attributed to better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2020 results that gained from stellar e-commerce sales and strength in Asia-Pacific region. Markedly, the bottom line showcased an improvement from the year-ago quarter. Brand strength, cost containment and better execution contributed to this upbeat performance. Although traffic trends remained soft in the company's owned and operated retail outlets, the overall rate of conversion remained robust. The company now envisions revenues to increase in 2021. The company’s long-term growth strategy is focused on improving sales through ongoing product innovation, investments in own stores and acceleration of e-commerce, and selling more inventory at full price.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Under Armour from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.27.

Shares of UAA opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.53.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Under Armour will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

