Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $245.00 to $255.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Union Pacific traded as high as $225.85 and last traded at $225.76, with a volume of 42942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $220.67.

UNP has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.88.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

