Unison Advisors LLC Buys 323 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.17. The company had a trading volume of 96,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445,181. The company has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $36.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

