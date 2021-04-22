United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $908.12

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 908.12 ($11.86) and traded as high as GBX 974.40 ($12.73). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 973.80 ($12.72), with a volume of 1,265,038 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,125 ($14.70) to GBX 1,110 ($14.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 980 ($12.80).



The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 915.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 908.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48.

In other news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 36,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 925 ($12.09), for a total transaction of £340,844 ($445,314.87).

About United Utilities Group (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

