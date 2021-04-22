Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.39

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.39 and last traded at $18.27, with a volume of 3712 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UE shares. Capital One Financial lowered Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a current ratio of 11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.66.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. Analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In related news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of Urban Edge Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 18,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.