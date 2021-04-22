Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.39

Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.39 and last traded at $18.27, with a volume of 3712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Edge Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 22.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

In related news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 18,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

